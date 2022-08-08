JEE Main 2022 Result, Cut-Offs (OUT): Check JEE Main Category-wise Cut-offs and Qualifying Marks Here

JEE Main 2022 Result, Cut-Offs (OUT): As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main result 2022 for session 2 today in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their JEE Main 2022 result for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the scorecard, NTA has also released the JEE Main cut off 2022. The agency has released the JEE Main cut off and qualifying marks separately for all the categories.

The qualifying JEE Main cutoff 2022 is the minimum marks required to qualify for the JEE Mains 2022 exam and also to participate in JEE Advanced. The JEE Mains cut off 2022 is of two types - qualifying cutoff and admission cutoff. The category-wise cutoff to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 based on BE/ BTech (Paper-I) is given below.

JEE Main 2022 Cut Off - Category-Wise

The NTA has released the category-wise cut-off for the candidates who appeared in the exam. They can check the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or go through the table provided below. Along with that also check last year's JEE Main cut off qualifying marks here -

JEE Main Cutoff 2022

Category Minimum Score Maximum Score UR 88.4121383 100 OBC NCL 67.0090297 88.4081747 Scheduled Caste (SC) 43.0820954 88.4037478 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 26.7771328 88.4072779 EWS 63.1114141 88.4037478 UR - PwD 0.0031029 88.3784882

JEE Main Cutoff 2021

Category Minimum Score Maximum Score UR 87.8992241 100.0000000 UR-PH 0.0096375 87.8273359 OBC-NCL 68.0234447 87.8950071 SC 46.8825338 87.8950071 ST 34.6728999 87.8474721 EWS 66.2214845 87.8950071

JEE Main 2022 Statistics

Along with result and JEE Main cutoff 2022, NTA has also released the JEE Main toppers and statistics on the official website. As per the officials, a total of 629778 candidates registered for JEE Main session 2 exam out of which 540242 appeared. For session 1, a total of 872970 candidates registered for JEE Main out of which 769604 appeared for the June session exam. The total number of unique candidates registered for both session 1 and 2 are 1026799. Among them, 905590 unique candidates appeared for the JEE Main June and July session 2022.

Who will be eligible for JEE Advanced exam 2022?

The top 2.5 Lakh candidates who have qualified in the JEE Main July session result will be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam. IIT Bombay will start the JEE Advanced 2022 registration today at jeeadv.ac.in at 4 PM. The last date to fill out the JEE Advanced 2022 application form is 12th August. This year, IITB will conduct the JEE Advanced exam on 28th August 2022.