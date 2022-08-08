JEE Main 2022 Result, Cut-Offs (OUT): Check JEE Main Category-wise Cut-offs and Qualifying Marks Here

JEE Main 2022 Result, Cut-Offs (OUT): As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main result 2022 for session 2 today in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their JEE Main 2022 result for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the scorecard, NTA has also released the JEE Main cut off 2022. The agency has released the JEE Main cut off and qualifying marks separately for all the categories.
The qualifying JEE Main cutoff 2022 is the minimum marks required to qualify for the JEE Mains 2022 exam and also to participate in JEE Advanced. The JEE Mains cut off 2022 is of two types - qualifying cutoff and admission cutoff. The category-wise cutoff to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 based on BE/ BTech (Paper-I) is given below.
JEE Main 2022 Cut Off - Category-Wise
The NTA has released the category-wise cut-off for the candidates who appeared in the exam. They can check the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or go through the table provided below. Along with that also check last year's JEE Main cut off qualifying marks here -
JEE Main Cutoff 2022
|
Category
|
Minimum Score
|
Maximum Score
|
UR
|
88.4121383
|
100
|
OBC NCL
|
67.0090297
|
88.4081747
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
43.0820954
|
88.4037478
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
26.7771328
|
88.4072779
|
EWS
|
63.1114141
|
88.4037478
|
UR - PwD
|
0.0031029
|
88.3784882
JEE Main Cutoff 2021
|
Category
|
Minimum Score
|
Maximum Score
|
UR
|
87.8992241
|
100.0000000
|
UR-PH
|
0.0096375
|
87.8273359
|
OBC-NCL
|
68.0234447
|
87.8950071
|
SC
|
46.8825338
|
87.8950071
|
ST
|
34.6728999
|
87.8474721
|
EWS
|
66.2214845
|
87.8950071
JEE Main 2022 Statistics
Along with result and JEE Main cutoff 2022, NTA has also released the JEE Main toppers and statistics on the official website. As per the officials, a total of 629778 candidates registered for JEE Main session 2 exam out of which 540242 appeared. For session 1, a total of 872970 candidates registered for JEE Main out of which 769604 appeared for the June session exam. The total number of unique candidates registered for both session 1 and 2 are 1026799. Among them, 905590 unique candidates appeared for the JEE Main June and July session 2022.
Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results LIVE Declared: Check Paper 2 Scorecard Link and Topper List Details Here
Who will be eligible for JEE Advanced exam 2022?
The top 2.5 Lakh candidates who have qualified in the JEE Main July session result will be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam. IIT Bombay will start the JEE Advanced 2022 registration today at jeeadv.ac.in at 4 PM. The last date to fill out the JEE Advanced 2022 application form is 12th August. This year, IITB will conduct the JEE Advanced exam on 28th August 2022.