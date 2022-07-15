JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 2: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 exam city intimation slip soon. To download the NTA JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slip, candidates will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will need their application number and date of birth to check the allotted JEE main exam city.

Once, the JEE Main July session exam city intimation slip is released, the authorities will not accept any change in the city of examination. NTA will issue the JEE session 2 admit card 2022 soon at the official website. However, the JEE Main 2022 admit card release date and time are yet to be announced.

What is JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip?

It should be noted that the JEE Main exam city slip is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be conducted to facilitate the candidates. They can download JEE Main 2022 Exam City Slip by using their application no. and date of birth from the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for JEE Mains 2022 will be issued soon.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip?

The steps to download the JEE Main exam city intimation slip session 2 is similar to that of downloading the hall ticket. To download the intimation slip, candidates will have to go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. they can log on to the candidate login portal using their credentials - application number and date of birth. The exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the exam city slips for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam and Admit Card

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 July session exam from 21st to 30th July. The exam authority has yet not released the JEE Main 2022 admit cards for the same. It is expected to be released soon. So, all candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates. The Joint Entrance Examination Main is a national-level computer-based test conducted for admission to UG engineering courses at NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.