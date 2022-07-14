JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA JEE Main Hall Tickets Session 2 to be Released Soon @jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue JEE Main July session admit card soon. Candidates can download the admit card of JEE Main for session 2 from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till the date of examination. To download the admit card, candidates must log in with their required credentials - user ID and password. JEE Main session 2 exam will be conducted from 21st to 30th July 2022.

Those who have successfully submitted the form will only be able to download JEE Main admit card 2022. Before releasing JEE Main hall ticket 2022, NTA will also release the advanced information slip for candidates. Candidates will get the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them in advanced information slips.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Date

As of now, there has been no confirmation from the officials regarding the date for the release of JEE Main hall ticket. According to the media reports, the JEE Main admit card 2022 will be made available to the students soon on the official website. With the July Session of JEE Main 2022 starting on 21st July, the JEE Main admit cards are likely released few days before the exam.

What After Downloading the JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

JEE Main admit card will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time, venue of the examination and exam day instructions.

After downloading the JEE Main hall ticket, candidates must ensure that all the details imprinted on the admit card are correct. In case of any error in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 01206895200 or jeemain@nta.ac.in and get the discrepancies rectified.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 and Self-Declaration Form

As per previous updates, along with the JEE Main admit card, a self-declaration is also expected to be issued. On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates appearing for the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre.

Also Read: NCHM JEE Counselling Result 2022 (OUT): Round 1 Seat Allotment Released at nchmcounselling.nic.in