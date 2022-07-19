JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Postponed?: Here's latest update from NTA about JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Postponed?: With just a couple of days left for start of the JEE Main 2022 July Session Examination, a new media report has claimed that the Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam has been postponed. The report claims that the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam which was scheduled to begin from 21st to 30th July 2022, which has been deferred for now. The report also says that tentatively, the JEE Main 2022 July Session Exam will begin from 23rd July 2022, as per the revised schedule.

NTA Director General Confirms Postponement

So far, NTA - National Testing Agency is yet to officially confirm the development about postponement of JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam from its original schedule. However, the media report has attributed the information to NTA Director General Vineet Joshi. The report says that NTA DG has confirmed that The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam from 21st July 2022. The report has not given any reason or basis for the postponement of JEE Main 2022 Examination. However, experts have hinted that so far NTA has not even declared the JEE Main 2022 Results for BArch and BPlan papers for session 1 of the examination. This might be another reason for the postponing the JEE Main 2022 Exam.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards Soon - Get Live Updates Here

JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards, Exam City Intimation Slips Expected Soon

While official confirmation of JEE Main 2022 Session 2 being postponed is awaited, NTA is yet to issue the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Intimation Slips and JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for July Session. This again hints in the probable direction of the JEE Main 2022 July Exam being postponed to a later date. However, reports indicate the apex testing agency will release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for the session 2 exam soon. Reports have hinted that the Exam City Intimation Slips through which candidates are informed about the exam city in which they will be allotted their exam centre, is likely to be released today - 19th July 2022 followed by admit cards being released day after. As and when, JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is released by NTA, candidates will be able to download it using their application number and date of birth online via portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022: NTA to release Exam Intimation Slips, Admit Cards for Session 2 Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in