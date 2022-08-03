JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Results and Answer Key Expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key, Results: According to recent media reports, the JEE Main 2022 Results are expected to be declared this week, however there are reports which suggest that the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results will be delayed by a week. Reports suggest that the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer key will be released on the official website today.

Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 examinations in session 2 are awaiting an official confirmation from the National Testing Agency officials regarding the declaration of the answer key and results of the session 2 exams.

Speculations regarding the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results have been made considering that the JEE Advanced 2022 session schedule has been announced by the officials. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 dates, the registrations will commence on August 7, 2022 and the exams will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

The JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for the Session 2 examinations are expected to be issued by the NTA officials in the coming days as per media reports. If the answer key is released in the next few days, the results can be expected to be released on or before the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations commence.

According to the latest updates provided, the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for session 2 is expected to be released today - August 3, 2022 and the window for students to raise objections is likely to remain open until August 5, 2022.

Those who have appeared for the Session 2 JEE Main 2022 examinations are advised to keep visiting the official website of JEE Main.

Also Read: ICMAI CMA 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at icmai.in