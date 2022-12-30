JEE Main 2023: Application Forms Available Till January 12, Check Details Here

JEE Main Registration 2023: The registration portal for Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam is available till January 12, 2023, on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main examination on several dates in the month of January 2023.

As per the schedule notice issued by NTA, applications for the JEE Main exam are invited since December 15, 2022. The aspirants will have to complete the online application process latest by January 12, 2023, in order to appear in the exam.

JEE Main Application Form 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for JEE Main 2023 Exam

Candidates who wish to seek admission to engineering institutions across India must apply online for the JEE Main exam 2023. Following are the simple steps to fill out the registration forms available at the website.

Step 1 - Visit the main online portal jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the JEE Main 2023 registration link available on the webpage

Step 3 - Fill out the JEE Main application form by submitting your personal and educational details

Step 4 - Upload all the required documents along with photograph and signature in the accepted formats

Step 5 - Pay the JEE Main online application fees

Step 6 - Then download the confirmation page or the application form for further reference

JEE Main 2023 Exam Schedule

Applicants who have successfully submitted the online forms should further start preparation for the JEE Main 2023 exam. Moreover, the NTA will organize the exam in two different sessions i.e. January and April 2023 respectively.

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. The examination authorities have published the JEE Advanced 2023 exam schedule on the official website of NTA.

The session one of the JEE Main exam 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 in 2023. Some of the important documents will be required during online submission of the JEE Main registration form 2023.

Also, the candidates should make sure to submit their details in the correct manner and carefully check them before final submission. Admit cards will be available during the third week of January 2023.

