JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window for Session 1 To Close Today, Make Changes Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) Main application form correction window today - January 14, 2023. Candidates who have already filled out the January 2023 online form and have made errors can make corrections in their JEE Main 2023 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main application correction 2023 link will remain active till 11.50 pm. Candidates will not be able to make any corrections after the prescribed timing under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

JEE Main Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Make Corrections in JEE Main Application Form 2023 for January Session?

Candidates can make corrections (if any) in various fields such as their mother’s or father’s name, category, sub-category, city of exam, qualification and medium of the exam. Go through the steps to know how to make changes in the JEE Main online form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 Application Correction Window.

3rd Step - Now, enter application number and password.

4th Step - Make the required corrections and save changes.

5th Step - Submit the JEE Main form and take a printout for future reference.

It has been stated in the notification - “Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.”

JEE Main 2023 Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2023 in two sessions this time. The 1st session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted between January 24 and 31 whereas the second session will be conducted from April 6 to 12. The BE, and BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

