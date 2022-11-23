    JEE Main 2023 Notification Expected To Release By Next Week, NTA Official

    JEE Main 2023 Updates: NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2023 exam, registration date and other information at jeemain.nta.nic.in by next week. Till then candidates can check how to apply and other details here. 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 20:04 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Notification Expected Soon
    JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 notification soon in online mode. As per media reports, NTA official has stated that NTA JEE Main 2023 notification will be released by next week. Once available, candidates will be able to check and download the JEE Main 2023 exam dates and notification at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
     
    As per the past updates, the JEE Main 2023 notification will include details regarding - registration dates and steps to fill the application form, eligibility criteria along with other details. Also, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions - January and April next year.  

    When Will NTA Release JEE Main 2023 Notification? 

    As per media reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main notification 2023 by next week, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Along with this, it is also speculated that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 will be held January and April next year. 
     
    The first session is likely to be held in January while the JEE Main second session will be held in April. Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from 20th to 29th June 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between 21st to 30th July 2022. 

    How To Register for JEE Main 2023? 

    JEE Main 2023 1st attempt application forms are likely to be released by next week in online mode. Candidates will have to register for JEE Mains at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main registration 2023 includes initial registration, filling up of the application form with personal and academic information, they also need to upload the specified documents, pay application fees and submit the JEE Main 2023 application form.

    Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 

    JEE Main 2023 is being conducted for admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
     

