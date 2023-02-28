JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Results Out, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result OUT: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result today i.e. February 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in BArch and BPlanning Exams can check out the result on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can access the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result by entering the application number and date of birth (DOB)

The authorities have already released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key for Paper 2. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 answer key PDF for session 1 on the official website. The JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 was conducted on January 28, 2023, in a 2nd shift for BArch and BPlanning programmes. However, candidates can check out the steps to download the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result here.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result?

The authorities have made the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result live on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials- application no. and DOB

Step 4: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

What After JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result?

Candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of JEE Mains 2023 Paper 2 result will be eligible for admission to Bachelor in architecture and Bachelor in planning programmes. The authorities will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

Also Read: NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result Today at admissions.nid.edu, Get Direct Link Here