    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Results Out, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    NTA has announced the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the BArch and BPlanning papers can download the result. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 11:48 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Declared
    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Declared

    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result OUT: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result today i.e. February 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in BArch and BPlanning Exams can check out the result on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can access the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result by entering the application number and date of birth (DOB)

    The authorities have already released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Answer Key for Paper 2. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 answer key PDF for session 1 on the official website. The JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 was conducted on January 28, 2023, in a 2nd shift for BArch and BPlanning programmes. However, candidates can check out the steps to download the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result here.

    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Download JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result?

    The authorities have made the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result live on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the same-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result link

    Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials- application no. and DOB

    Step 4: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Check and download the result

    Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

    What After JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result?

    Candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of JEE Mains 2023 Paper 2 result will be eligible for admission to Bachelor in architecture and Bachelor in planning programmes. The authorities will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

    Also Read: NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result Today at admissions.nid.edu, Get Direct Link Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification