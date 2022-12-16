JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Applications Commence, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Schedule Released: The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the JEE Main 2023. According to the schedule available, the JEE Main 2023 Application process has already commenced for the January 2023 (Session 1) examinations. Candidates who have been patiently waiting for the NTA to release the JEE Main 2023 Schedule can now visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to complete the application process.

According to the official notification, JEE Main 2023 exams will be conducted in two sessions. While the first session will be conducted in January 2023, the second session will be conducted in April 2023. The last date for candidates to complete the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration and Application is January 12, 2023.

According to the official datesheet, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. The NTA has also released Reserve Dates for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams - February 1, 2, and 3, 2023. Candidates can visit the JEE Main 2023 official website to complete the registration and application process for Session 1.

How to apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams will be held in January 2023. Candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Link

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registrations’ and enter the credentials

Step 4: Login to complete the JEE Main 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the JEE Main 2023 applications

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

About JEE Main 2023

The JEE Main 2023 Examinations will consist of two papers. JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be for the admissions to the Undergraduate Engineering Programmes (B.E/ B.Tech) and Paper 2 will be for the B.Arch and B.Planning Courses. The examination is conducted in online mode across designated exam centres. Watch this space for regular updates on JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams.

