JEE Main 2024 Application Form Soon; Check Last 4 Years NIT Goa Cut-offs for BTech CSE

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination for admission into Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). JoSAA conducts around six rounds of counselling every year. NIT Goa also follows the same admission procedure and offers undergraduate engineering, postgraduate engineering degrees and PhD programmes.

Admissions to NIT Goa against its 40% seats are reserved for candidates who are domicile and have given their class 12 exams from Goa, 10% seats are reserved for those whose home state is Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep and the remaining 50% seats are reserved for the other state quota.

NIT Goa CSE Cut Off 2023 for Round 1

NIT Goa opening cut-off ranks for CSE admission for the open category unreserved seats for candidates from other states have risen in 2023. The cut-off in 2023 rose to 6763 for the open category seats from 7187 in 2022:

Category Opening Rank (GO) Closing Rank (GO) Opening Rank (HS) Closing Rank (HS) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 8059 17728 17250 17250 6763 9930 Open (Female) 21386 21386 – – 15118 15416 EWS 6187 17623 – – 1397 1397 OBC 22945 24765 4817 4817 3406 3999 SC 7869 18042 – – 1816 1979 ST 3844 3844 – – 236 236

JEE NIT Goa Cut-Off CSE Round 1 for 2022

Candidates can check the table to know the opening and closing ranks:

Category Opening Rank (GO) Closing Rank (GO) Opening Rank (HS) Closing Rank (HS) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 16343 26979 16276 16276 7187 8933 Open (Female) 6200 6200 – – 13118 14026 EWS 4026 16875 – – 1474 1474 OBC 21144 27717 5501 5501 3198 3328 SC 1732 5035 – – 1158 1466 ST 1051 1051 – – 253 253

NIT Goa JEE Round 1 Cut-Off 2021 for CSE

NIT Goa offers BTech in civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering. Check category-wise cutoff here:

Category Opening Rank (GO) Closing Rank (GO) Opening Rank (HS) Closing Rank (HS) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 17851 22693 39030 39030 5735 8394 Open (Female) 17260 17260 – – 11251 13481 EWS 5503 7134 – – 1351 1351 OBC 13244 20310 23434 23434 2653 3767 SC 9850 22617 – – 1290 1630 ST 6701 6701 – – 284 284

NIT Goa JEE Round 1 Cut-Off for CSE 2020

Go through the table to know the detailed cutoff for the year 2020:

Category Opening Rank (GO) Closing Rank (GO) Opening Rank (Home State) Closing Rank (Home State) Opening Rank (Other State) Closing Rank (Other State) Open 8367 20701 14581 14581 3930 7420 Open (Female) 32312 32312 – – 9842 11254 EWS 6904 8938 – – 1385 1385 OBC 6640 15325 14557 14557 2616 3291 SC 7266 22548 – – 877 1049 ST 6296 6296 – – 415 415

