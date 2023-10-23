  1. Home
  3. JEE Main 2024 Application Form Soon; Check Last 4 Years NIT Goa Cut-offs for BTech CSE

JEE Main 2024:  NTA will conduct the IIT JEE exam in January and April. It is expected that the registration form for session 1 will be released in the first week of December 2023. Admission to BTech programmes at NIT Patna is done based on the marks secured in JEE for Indian nationals. Check past 4 year’s NIT Goa CSE cutoff percentile here

Updated: Oct 23, 2023 19:34 IST
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination for admission into Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). JoSAA conducts around six rounds of counselling every year. NIT Goa also follows the same admission procedure and offers undergraduate engineering, postgraduate engineering degrees and PhD programmes. 

Admissions to NIT Goa against its 40% seats are reserved for candidates who are domicile and have given their class 12 exams from Goa, 10% seats are reserved for those whose home state is Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep and the remaining 50% seats are reserved for the other state quota.

NIT Goa CSE Cut Off 2023 for Round 1

NIT Goa opening cut-off ranks for CSE admission for the open category unreserved seats for candidates from other states have risen in 2023. The cut-off in 2023 rose to 6763 for the open category seats from 7187 in 2022: 

Category

Opening Rank (GO)

Closing Rank (GO)

Opening Rank (HS)

Closing Rank (HS)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

8059

17728

17250

17250

6763

9930

Open (Female)

21386

21386

15118

15416

EWS

6187

17623

1397

1397

OBC

22945

24765

4817

4817

3406

3999

SC

7869

18042

1816

1979

ST

3844

3844

236

236

JEE NIT Goa Cut-Off CSE Round 1 for 2022

Candidates can check the table to know the opening and closing ranks: 

Category

Opening Rank (GO)

Closing Rank (GO)

Opening Rank (HS)

Closing Rank (HS)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

16343

26979

16276

16276

7187

8933

Open (Female)

6200

6200

13118

14026

EWS

4026

16875

1474

1474

OBC

21144

27717

5501

5501

3198

3328

SC

1732

5035

1158

1466

ST

1051

1051

253

253

NIT Goa JEE Round 1 Cut-Off 2021 for CSE 

NIT Goa offers BTech in civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering. Check category-wise cutoff here: 

Category

Opening Rank (GO)

Closing Rank (GO)

Opening Rank (HS)

Closing Rank (HS)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

17851

22693

39030

39030

5735

8394

Open (Female)

17260

17260

11251

13481

EWS

5503

7134

1351

1351

OBC

13244

20310

23434

23434

2653

3767

SC

9850

22617

1290

1630

ST

6701

6701

284

284

NIT Goa JEE Round 1 Cut-Off for CSE 2020

Go through the table to know the detailed cutoff for the year 2020:

Category

Opening Rank (GO)

Closing Rank (GO)

Opening Rank (Home State)

Closing Rank (Home State)

Opening Rank (Other State)

Closing Rank (Other State)

Open

8367

20701

14581

14581

3930

7420

Open (Female)

32312

32312

9842

11254

EWS

6904

8938

1385

1385

OBC

6640

15325

14557

14557

2616

3291

SC

7266

22548

877

1049

ST

6296

6296

415

415

Also Read: JEE Main 2024: Check Last 4 Years Cut-offs for BTech CSE at NIT Patna Here
