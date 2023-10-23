JEE Main 2024 Application Form Soon; Check Last 4 Years NIT Goa Cut-offs for BTech CSE

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination for admission into Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). JoSAA conducts around six rounds of counselling every year. NIT Goa also follows the same admission procedure and offers undergraduate engineering, postgraduate engineering degrees and PhD programmes.
Admissions to NIT Goa against its 40% seats are reserved for candidates who are domicile and have given their class 12 exams from Goa, 10% seats are reserved for those whose home state is Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep and the remaining 50% seats are reserved for the other state quota.
NIT Goa CSE Cut Off 2023 for Round 1
NIT Goa opening cut-off ranks for CSE admission for the open category unreserved seats for candidates from other states have risen in 2023. The cut-off in 2023 rose to 6763 for the open category seats from 7187 in 2022:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (GO)
|
Closing Rank (GO)
|
Opening Rank (HS)
|
Closing Rank (HS)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
8059
|
17728
|
17250
|
17250
|
6763
|
9930
|
Open (Female)
|
21386
|
21386
|
–
|
–
|
15118
|
15416
|
EWS
|
6187
|
17623
|
–
|
–
|
1397
|
1397
|
OBC
|
22945
|
24765
|
4817
|
4817
|
3406
|
3999
|
SC
|
7869
|
18042
|
–
|
–
|
1816
|
1979
|
ST
|
3844
|
3844
|
–
|
–
|
236
|
236
JEE NIT Goa Cut-Off CSE Round 1 for 2022
Candidates can check the table to know the opening and closing ranks:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (GO)
|
Closing Rank (GO)
|
Opening Rank (HS)
|
Closing Rank (HS)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
16343
|
26979
|
16276
|
16276
|
7187
|
8933
|
Open (Female)
|
6200
|
6200
|
–
|
–
|
13118
|
14026
|
EWS
|
4026
|
16875
|
–
|
–
|
1474
|
1474
|
OBC
|
21144
|
27717
|
5501
|
5501
|
3198
|
3328
|
SC
|
1732
|
5035
|
–
|
–
|
1158
|
1466
|
ST
|
1051
|
1051
|
–
|
–
|
253
|
253
NIT Goa JEE Round 1 Cut-Off 2021 for CSE
NIT Goa offers BTech in civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering. Check category-wise cutoff here:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (GO)
|
Closing Rank (GO)
|
Opening Rank (HS)
|
Closing Rank (HS)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
17851
|
22693
|
39030
|
39030
|
5735
|
8394
|
Open (Female)
|
17260
|
17260
|
–
|
–
|
11251
|
13481
|
EWS
|
5503
|
7134
|
–
|
–
|
1351
|
1351
|
OBC
|
13244
|
20310
|
23434
|
23434
|
2653
|
3767
|
SC
|
9850
|
22617
|
–
|
–
|
1290
|
1630
|
ST
|
6701
|
6701
|
–
|
–
|
284
|
284
NIT Goa JEE Round 1 Cut-Off for CSE 2020
Go through the table to know the detailed cutoff for the year 2020:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (GO)
|
Closing Rank (GO)
|
Opening Rank (Home State)
|
Closing Rank (Home State)
|
Opening Rank (Other State)
|
Closing Rank (Other State)
|
Open
|
8367
|
20701
|
14581
|
14581
|
3930
|
7420
|
Open (Female)
|
32312
|
32312
|
–
|
–
|
9842
|
11254
|
EWS
|
6904
|
8938
|
–
|
–
|
1385
|
1385
|
OBC
|
6640
|
15325
|
14557
|
14557
|
2616
|
3291
|
SC
|
7266
|
22548
|
–
|
–
|
877
|
1049
|
ST
|
6296
|
6296
|
–
|
–
|
415
|
415
