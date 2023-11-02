JEE Main 2024 Syllabus Revised, Major Reduction in Chemistry, Check Details Here

JEE Main Syllabus 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the applications for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams. Students preparing to appear for the session 1 exams can complete the registration and application process through the link provided on the official website.

Along with releasing the registration link, NTA has also published the revised syllabus for the JEE Main 2024 exam. The complete syllabus is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. According to the new syllabus released, NTA has reduced close to 12 units from the earlier syllabus. Candidates can check the complete syllabus for JEE Main 2024 below.

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus - Click Here

Major Revision in JEE Main 2024 Chemistry Syllabus

As per the revised syllabus released for JEE Main 2024, chemistry has the maximum number of reduction in topics. A total of eight units from the earlier syllabus has been removed for the next session of the exams.

On the other hand, Mathematics has minimal reduction in syllabus and Physics has an important removal with the Communications system topic. The experimental skill set has also been edited.

JEE Main 2024 Maths Syllabus

The following topics have been removed in the JEE Main 2024 syllabus for mathematics.

Few topics from Three Dimensional Geometry

Mathematical Inductions

Mathematical Reasoning

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus - Physics

The topics removed from the JEE Main 2024 physics subject in given below.

Communication Systems

Few topics from Experimental Skills.

JEE Main 2024 Chemistry Syllabus

The major topics removed from Chemistry for the JEE Main 2024 exams is given below.

States of Matter

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals

Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations

Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures

Hydrogen

Environmental Chemistry

Surface Chemistry

s-Block Elements

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

JEE Main Session 1 - January 2024

The JEE Main session 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. The exams will be held between January 24 and Februaty 1, 2023. Students preparing for the entrance exam can register for the first session until November 30, 2023.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link