JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration to Close on November 27, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency is soon closing the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration process. According to the official notification issued by NTA, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration window will close on November 27, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must complete the registration before the given deadline.

This year, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Details of the exam shift and exam centre will be available on the JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit card, which is expected to be issued soon.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam.