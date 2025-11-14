Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration to Close on November 27, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 14, 2025, 11:30 IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration and application window will close on November 27. Eligible candidates can submit their application at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here to apply. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration to Close on November 27
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration to Close on November 27
Key Points

  • Apply for JEE Main 2026 session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Last date to apply for session 1 exam is November 27
  • JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam to be held in January 2026

The National Testing Agency is soon closing the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration process. According to the official notification issued by NTA, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration window will close on November 27, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must complete the registration before the given deadline. 

This year, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Details of the exam shift and exam centre will be available on the JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit card, which is expected to be issued soon. 

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration: Steps to Apply

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration window will remain open until November 27, 2025. With just 2 weeks left students are advised to complete the registration process before the given deadline. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on the session 1 registration link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the JEE Main application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Important Dates

Check below the schedule for JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam

Event

Date and Time

Online Submission of Application Form

October 31 - November 27, 2025 till 9 PM

Last Date for of Application Fee Payment 

November 27, 2025 by 11:50 PM

City Intimation Slip

First week of January 2026 (expected)

Downloading Admit Cards

3-4 days before the exams

Examination Dates

January 21 - 30, 2026

Result Date

By February 12, 2026

Documents to Register for JEE Main 2026

When submitting the applications candidates are required to upload the following documents in a PDF format. 

  • Class 12th Marksheet or Equivalent 

  • Class 12th Passing Certificate

  • Class 10th certificate

  • Birth certificate

  • Passport-Size Photograph 

  • Signature 

  • Category Certificate (if applicable)

  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

  • Domicile Certificate 

  • Government ID Proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card 

  • Payment Details



