JEE Main Result 2023 For Paper 2 Soon, Check Session 1 BArch and BPlan Scorecard Expected Date Here

JEE Main Result 2023 For Paper 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2023 for paper 2 soon. Earlier, NTA has announced the JEE Main result for paper 1, however, the authorities are yet to release paper 2 (BArch and BPlan) result. According to media reports, JEE Main paper 2 result 2023 is expected to be released by this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

As per the data released by NTA, 46465 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2023 paper 2. Ahead of JEE Main results 2023 for paper 2, NTA is expected to release the answer key for the same. Once announced, candidates can check their JEE Main scorecard for Session 1 BArch and BPlan - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2023 For Paper 2 Date

Candidates can go through the table below to know the expected NTA JEE Main paper 2 result 2023 date. Check details below -

Events Dates JEE Main Paper 2 for session 1 January 28 (Single Shift) JEE Main Paper 2 result date To be notified

How to Download JEE Main Result 2023 For Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Plan)?

JEE Main 2023 result for Session 1 Paper 2 has not been released yet and can be expected any time. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Main 2023 result for B.Arch and B.Plan papers -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the link - Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 2 - BArch/ BPlan.

3rd Step - Click on the result link.

4th Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter application number and date of birth.

6th Step - The JEE Main paper 2 session 1 result will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main Result 2023 For Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Plan)?

Once announced, the candidates must download and go through the details mentioned on the scorecard. The paper 2 result of JEE Main 2023 will include the following information -

Name

Date of birth

Parent’s name

Roll number

Nationality

Category (reserved or unreserved)

State code of eligibility

Subject-wise marks

Overall NTA JEE Main score

All India rank and category rank

