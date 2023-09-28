  1. Home
JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 for Round 1 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 for round 1 will released today: September 28, 2023. Candidates can check out results at  jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 28, 2023 17:37 IST
JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will publish the seat allotment results for the Diploma in Pharmacy tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 schedule, after the declaration of results, selected candidates can freeze or float seats and deposit seat acceptance fees between September 29 and October 1, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is given below:

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round 1

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Round 1 seat allotment result

September 28, 2023

Freeze and float option and seat acceptance fee deposit

September 29 to October 1, 2023, till 5.00 PM

Document Verification at District Help Centres

September 29 to October 1, 2023, till 5.00 PM

Round 2 seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

How to Check JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website:  jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • JEECUP 2023 rank card
  • JEECUP admit card
  • Seat Allotment Letter
  • Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)
  • Character certificate
  • Domicile certificate

