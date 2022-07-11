JK Board 10th Result 2022 Expected to be Announced This Week at jkbose.ac.in, Check Past Statistics Here

JK Board 10th Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will declare the JK Board 10th result in online mode. As per media reports, JKBOSE class 10th result 2022 will be announced by next week. However, as of now, no official date has been announced. Once declared, the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 will be released online at jkbose.ac.in.

Also, the JK Board 10th result 2022 will be released for the Summer Zone Jammu Divison. When checking the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2022, students must make sure that they check the details mentioned on it. In case of any changes in the information provided, students are required to consult the authorities and get the necessary changes done.

JK Board 10th Result 2022 by Next Week

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Jammu Division result 2022 will be announced soon in online mode. Students must note that till now JKBOSE result 2022 date has not been officially announced. However, based on past trends, the result is JK Board 10th is expected latest by the third week of July 2022, if not this week. As per past trends, JKBOSE 10th result 2022 is generally released within 50-60 days of exams. However, please note that official confirmation from JKBOSE is awaited.

Login Credentials Required to check JK Board 10th Result 2022

Students will need their roll numbers to check their JKBOSE 10th result 2022 Jammu Division, once they are released. You will also need to download and print a copy of the score cards. Over 70,000 students are expecting their results. Earlier, the JKBOSE 12th result 2022 of the Jammu Division has already been released. Hence, it is expected that JKBOSE 10th result 2022 Jammu Division will be released soon.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JK Board 10th Result 2022

As the officials have not yet announced the JK Board class 10th results, os based on last year's data, the marksheet of JKBOSE Class 10th Jammu Division Summer Zone will likely to include the following details - student's name, roll number, registration number, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, subjects, subject-wise grade point, grade point, cumulative average grade point, grade, total marks and qualifying status.

JK Board 10th Result Statistics

Years Overall Pass % Boys' Pass % Girls' Pass % Total Students Appeared 2021 - 75 81.02 Around 30 thousand 2020 70 68 72 53,807 2019 64.91 64.91 67.26 Around 53 thousand 2018 84 83 84 50,122 2017 83 84.6 81.45 50,293 2016 62 61.1 63 50,615 2015 72 74.5 68.8 50,535 2014 64 62.8 63.2 75,237

