JKBOSE 10th, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025: Revised Schedule Released at jkbose.nic.in; Check Details Here

JKBOSE Class 10, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Educatoon has announced the revised schedule for JKBOSE 10th and 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025. The examination of the papers of ongoing Classes 10th and 11th Annual (Private)/ Bi Annual 2025 examinationv earlier scheduled for September 10, 2025 will now be held on September 25 and 26, 2025.

The exams have been revised for the JKBOSE 11th Physics, Home Science (Electlve) History, Public Administration, Management of Resources, Business Mathematics subjects and the class 10 English subject. It must be noted that the examination venue and timing will remain the same as notified earlier.

JKBOSE 10th, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

