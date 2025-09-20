RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

JKBOSE 10th, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025: Revised Schedule Released at jkbose.nic.in; Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 20, 2025, 10:57 IST

JKBOSE CClass 10, 11 Bi-Annual Exam 2025 revised schedule has been issued online. The JKBOSE 10th and 12th ongling bi-annual exams earlier schedule for September 10 will be held on September 25 and 26. Check complete details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JKBOSE 10th 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Revised Schedule
JKBOSE 10th 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Revised Schedule
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JKBOSE 10th and 11th bi-annual exam 2025 revised schedule released
  • Exams to be held on September 25 and 26, 2025
  • Exam time and venue to remain unchanged

JKBOSE Class 10, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Educatoon has announced the revised schedule for JKBOSE 10th and 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025. The examination of the papers of ongoing Classes 10th and 11th Annual (Private)/ Bi Annual 2025 examinationv earlier scheduled for September 10, 2025 will now be held on September 25 and 26, 2025.

The exams have been revised for the JKBOSE 11th Physics, Home Science (Electlve) History, Public Administration, Management of Resources, Business Mathematics subjects and the class 10 English subject. It must be noted that the examination venue and timing will remain the same as notified earlier.

JKBOSE 10th, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

JKBOSE 10th, 11th Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Revised Schedule

Class Subject Date
HSE Part-I (Class 11th) Physics, Home Science (Electlve) History, Public Administration, Management of Resources, Business Mathematics September 25, 2025
SSE (Class 10th) English September 26, 2025

Also Read: ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam 2025 Revised Schedule Out for Kathmandu, Check Datesheet Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News