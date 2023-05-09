JKBOSE Class 11th Date Sheet 2023: Mathematics Exam Date Rescheduled for Hard Zone, Check complete datesheet here

JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has rescheduled the JKBOSE class 11th mathematics exam for the hard zones areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh to May 16, 2023. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JK class 11th board exams can check the complete exam datesheet through the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Check the official notice here

Check the complete JKBOSE 11th datesheet 2023 below:

Candidates who are appearing for the JKBOSE class 11th examinations can check the revised date sheet in the table given below:

Date Faculty of science Faculty of arts Faculty of home science Faculty of commerce April 12, 2023 Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects April 15, 2023 Biology/ Statistics Political science/ statistics - Accountancy April 25, 2023 - - Food science - April 28, 2023 Geology/ bio-technology/ microbiology/ bio-chemistry Urdu/Hindi/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/. Punjabi/ Bhoti Family healthcare and prevention - May 2, 2023 Chemistry Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics - Entrepreneurship/ Economics May 6, 2023 General English General English General English General English May 8, 2023 Computer science Information practices Environmental science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic studies Buddhist studies Electronics food technology Computer science Information practices Functional English Environmental science Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic studies Buddhist studies Travel, Tourism and hotel management English literature Food Technology Computer science Information practices Environmental science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic studies Buddhist studies Travel, Tourism and hotel management Food Technology Computer science Information practices Environmental science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic studies Buddhist studies Travel, Tourism and hotel management May 11, 2023 Physics Home science (elective) History Public administration Management of resources Business mathematics public administration May 14, 2023 Geography Management of resources - Business studies May 16, 2023 Mathematics / applied mathematics Mathematics / applied mathematics - Mathematics / applied mathematics

JKBOSE Board 2023 Supplementary Exam

As per the recent updates, those students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in the JKBOSE class 11th exams will get another chance to appear for the supplementary examination.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here