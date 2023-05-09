  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JKBOSE Class 11th Date Sheet 2023: Mathematics Exam Date Rescheduled for Hard Zone, Check complete datesheet here

JKBOSE Class 11th Date Sheet 2023: Mathematics Exam Date Rescheduled for Hard Zone, Check complete datesheet here

JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2023: Jammu and Kashmir board has rescheduled the class 11 maths exam date for hard zone areas. The JKBOSE class 11th board exams will be conducted till May 16, 2023. Check revised datesheet here

jagran josh
Updated: May 9, 2023 16:13 IST
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2023
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2023

JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has rescheduled the JKBOSE class 11th mathematics exam for the hard zones areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh to May 16, 2023. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JK class 11th board exams can check the complete exam datesheet through the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Check the official notice here

Check the complete JKBOSE 11th datesheet 2023 below:

Candidates who are appearing for the JKBOSE class 11th examinations can check the revised date sheet in the table given below:

Date

Faculty of science

Faculty of arts

Faculty of home science

Faculty of commerce

April 12, 2023

Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects

Vocational Subjects

April 15, 2023

Biology/ Statistics

Political science/ statistics

-

Accountancy

April 25, 2023

-

-

Food science

-

April 28, 2023

Geology/ bio-technology/ microbiology/ bio-chemistry

Urdu/Hindi/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/. Punjabi/ Bhoti

Family healthcare and prevention

-

May 2, 2023

Chemistry

Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics

-

Entrepreneurship/ Economics

May 6, 2023

General English

General English

General English

General English

May 8, 2023

Computer science

Information practices

Environmental science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic studies

Buddhist studies

Electronics

food technology

Computer science

Information practices

Functional English

Environmental science

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic studies

Buddhist studies

Travel, Tourism and hotel management

English literature

Food Technology

Computer science

Information practices

Environmental science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic studies

Buddhist studies

Travel, Tourism and hotel management

Food Technology

Computer science

Information practices

Environmental science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic studies

Buddhist studies

Travel, Tourism and hotel management

May 11, 2023

Physics

Home science (elective)

History

Public administration

Management of resources

Business mathematics

public administration

May 14, 2023

Geography

Management of resources

-

Business studies

May 16, 2023

Mathematics / applied mathematics

Mathematics / applied mathematics

-

Mathematics / applied mathematics

JKBOSE Board 2023 Supplementary Exam 

As per the recent updates, those students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in the JKBOSE class 11th exams will get another chance to appear for the supplementary examination. 

Also Read: AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023