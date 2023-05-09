JKBOSE Class 11th Date Sheet 2023: Mathematics Exam Date Rescheduled for Hard Zone, Check complete datesheet here

JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has rescheduled the JKBOSE class 11th mathematics exam for the hard zones areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh to May 16, 2023. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JK class 11th board exams can check the complete exam datesheet through the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in
Check the official notice here
Check the complete JKBOSE 11th datesheet 2023 below:
Candidates who are appearing for the JKBOSE class 11th examinations can check the revised date sheet in the table given below:
|
Date
|
Faculty of science
|
Faculty of arts
|
Faculty of home science
|
Faculty of commerce
|
April 12, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects
|
Vocational Subjects
|
Vocational Subjects
|
Vocational Subjects
|
April 15, 2023
|
Biology/ Statistics
|
Political science/ statistics
|
-
|
Accountancy
|
April 25, 2023
|
-
|
-
|
Food science
|
-
|
April 28, 2023
|
Geology/ bio-technology/ microbiology/ bio-chemistry
|
Urdu/Hindi/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/. Punjabi/ Bhoti
|
Family healthcare and prevention
|
-
|
May 2, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics
|
-
|
Entrepreneurship/ Economics
|
May 6, 2023
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
May 8, 2023
|
Computer science
Information practices
Environmental science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic studies
Buddhist studies
Electronics
food technology
|
Computer science
Information practices
Functional English
Environmental science
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic studies
Buddhist studies
Travel, Tourism and hotel management
English literature
Food Technology
|
Computer science
Information practices
Environmental science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic studies
Buddhist studies
Travel, Tourism and hotel management
Food Technology
|
Computer science
Information practices
Environmental science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic studies
Buddhist studies
Travel, Tourism and hotel management
|
May 11, 2023
|
Physics
|
Home science (elective)
History
Public administration
|
Management of resources
|
Business mathematics
public administration
|
May 14, 2023
|
Geography
|
Management of resources
|
-
|
Business studies
|
May 16, 2023
|
Mathematics / applied mathematics
|
Mathematics / applied mathematics
|
-
|
Mathematics / applied mathematics
JKBOSE Board 2023 Supplementary Exam
As per the recent updates, those students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in the JKBOSE class 11th exams will get another chance to appear for the supplementary examination.
