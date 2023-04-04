JKBOSE Exam Form 2023 Last Date Extended for Hard Zone, Apply Soon at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Exam Form 2023: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has extended the deadline for filling out the Class 10th, 11th, and 12th examination forms. Candidates who fall under the hard zone of UTs of J&K and Ladakh can now fill out the JKBOSE exam form 2023 till tomorrow i.e. April 5, 2023. They can visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in for exam form submission.

Students falling under the hard zone, who could not fill out the form due to any reasons can now submit their JKBOSE exam form 2023 with a late fee of Rs 12,000. The JKBOSE Class 10, 11, and 12th exam forms are made available to the students from today i.e. April 4 to 5, 2023.

JKBOSE Exam Form Submission Extension PDF- Click Here

How to Fill JKBOSE Exam Form 2023?

Students who are going to appear in JKBOSE Board exams 2023 (both from Jammu and Kashmir division) can fill out the exam form by tomorrow i.e. April 5, 2023. They can check out the steps to fill out the form here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on exam form submission 2023 link

Step 3: Go to the student login

Step 4: Enter the email ID and mobile number

Step 5: Fill out the exam form

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee along with late fee charges

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023

The authorities have already released the JKBOSE Datesheet 2023 for Classes 10, 11, and 12. As per the schedule, the exams will commence in April. JKBOSE Class 10 annual examinations 2023 will take place from April 8 through May 9, 2023. The class 11 exams will be held from April 12 until May 14, 2023. Moreover, exams for Class 12 will start on April 11 and go until May 15, 2023.

Also Read: JKCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Apply Till April 24