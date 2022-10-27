JNU Admissions 2022: Second Merit List Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

JNU Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU UG Admission 2022 Second Merit List. candidates who have applied for UG admissions at JNU based on the CUET UG 2022 scores can visit the official website of JNU to check the 2nd Merit List.

JNU has released the 2nd Merit List for the BA (Hons), B.Sc-M.Sc Integrated course in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes. To check the merit list candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Application Number and Password in the link provided.

JNU UG 2022 second merit list is available on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. A Direct Link for students to check the JNU UG 2022 merit list is also available here. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second merit list can complete the fee payment and admission process until October 28, 2022. Candidates are required to report with all the required documents and submit the fee in order to complete the admission process.

JNU 2nd Merit List - BA (Hons) - Click Here

JNU 2nd Merit List - COP - Click Here

JNU 2nd Merit List - B.Sc-M.Sc Integrated Programme - Click Here

How to check JNU 2nd Merit List 2022

The JNU 2nd Merit List is available on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website or follow the below-given steps to check the allotment.

Step 1: Visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University official website

Step 2: Click on the JNUEE Admission link

Step 3: Click on the 2nd Merit List link provided on the homepage

Step 4: Enter the Application Number and Password in the link provided

Step 5: Download the JNU 2nd Merit List for further reference

According to the revised schedule available, the third and supernumerary list for JNU UG Admissions 2022 will be made available on the official website on October 30, 2022. Students reporting for the admission process must carry with them their CUETUG Application Number, Birth Certificate, CUET UG 2022 Rank Card, Class 10 and 12 Marksheet and Certificate, Confirmation of Allotment, Course Fee, and Category certificates.

