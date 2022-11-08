JNU PG Second Merit List 2022 Today, Check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be releasing the JNU PG 2022 Second Merit List on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the JN PG admissions 2022 can visit the official website of the university today to check the second merit list.

JNU is conducting undergraduate and postgraduate programmes admissions through the CUET PG scores. Candidates who appeared and qualified the entrance test were eligible for the admission process at JNU. the university will be releasing the PG Second merit list for the MA/ M.Sc/ MCA, M.Tech, M.Ch, PG Diploma in Bigdata programme.

The Second merit list will be available on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates can also visit this page to get the direct link to check the second merit list.

According to the official schedule, the candidates who are eligible for admission can block their seats until November 10, 2022. The university will be releasing the third and Supernumerary list on November 13, 2022.

How to check JNU PG Second Merit List 2022

The JNU PG Admission 2022 Second Merit list will be available online. To check the merit list for the various programmes candidates need to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the JNU official website

Step 2: Visit the Admission section at JNU

Step 3: Click on the PG Second Merit list link on the website

Step 4: Enter the Login credentials in the link given

Step 5: Download the JNU PG merit list for further admission reference

