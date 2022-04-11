JNU Student Brawl: ABVP, Left students group clash on campus, 15 Injured on Ram Navami, Get Details Here

JNU Student Brawl on Campus: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is again in news for the wrong reasons as two students groups clashed with each other on Sunday evening leading to violence. As per media reports, members of AVBP – Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad and other right-wing students group clashed with left-wing student groups on the eve of Ram Navami.

This happened in the top University of the country today. Wiipers and rods ! - Video shared by a student #JNU pic.twitter.com/rBHIjo6GAE — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) April 10, 2022

Reports have indicated that the scuffle turned into a violent clash allegedly over-serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami. In the violent clash, 15 students were injured and taken to hospital. The administration has informed the police about the clash an FIR has been filed.

ABVP hooligans stopping Kaveri hostel residents having non Veg food for dinner.



Will JNU VC condemn ABVP hooliganism? Is it her vision to curtail students choice of food?



ABVP assualted the mess secretary. Time to stand against these vandals. The idea of India is under attack pic.twitter.com/pD978TKbyh — N Sai Balaji | à°?à°¨à±? à°¸à°¾à°¯à°¿ à°¬à°¾à°²à°¾à°?à±? (@nsaibalaji) April 10, 2022

Why did a violent clash break out on JNU Campus?

According to the media reports, JNUSU has alleged that ABVP’s members started the violence by resorting to ‘"muscle power and goondaism" to create a ruckus, manhandling the staff over-serving of non-vegetarian food at the college hostel. ABVP members have refuted these allegations and instead accused “Leftist” students groups of instigating violence by disrupting a pooja and havan organised by students on the occasion of Ram Navami.

JNSU protest march to Vasant Kunj Police station from Sabarmati Dhaba has begun. They arw demanding action against ABVP activists who allegedly attacked the students in the campus. ABVP has alleged the same charges on left students wing. #JNU pic.twitter.com/WNSDjxJj3T — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) April 10, 2022

ABVP's JNU wing president Rohit Kumar has issued a statement accusing left groups for instigating violence. Mr Kumar has said that “"Left & NSUI workers create ruckus during pooja in the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. There is no angle of non-veg. They have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami."

On the other hand, All India Students Association (AISA) national president N Sai Balaji has shared a video s from this Twitter account showing ABVP students creating a ruckus in Kaveri hostel by stopping residents from consuming non-vegetarian food.

Tension in #JNU

- ABVP stops students in JNU hostel from having non Veg food

- ABVP assaults the mess secretary and other students.



Vai- JNUSU pic.twitter.com/S3mhr4NCJe — Runjhun Sharma (@Runjhunsharmas) April 10, 2022

Delhi Police files FIR initiates probe into allegations

As per the latest reports, Left group students shave filed a formal complaint or FIR in connection with Sunday evening’s violence on the JNU campus with Delhi Police. Confirming the development, the Delhi police issued a statement saying “We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early this morning against unknown ABVP students. Accordingly, we lodged an FIR under Section 323/341/509/506/34 IPC. Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits.” Police also added that ABVP activists have also ‘intimated’ them about the violence and will be filing the complaint in the morning. “On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken,” they said.

