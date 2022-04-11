Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    JNU Student Brawl: ABVP, Left students group clash on campus, 15 Injured on Ram Navami, Get Details Here

    JNU Student Brawl on Campus: Violent clashes were reported from JNU campus on Sunday evening when ABVP and Left Students Group activists clashed on the eve of Ram Navami. Over 15 students were injured in the clash and the situation continues to be tense on campus.

    Created On: Apr 11, 2022 11:42 IST
    Modified on: Apr 11, 2022 11:43 IST
    JNU Student Brawl: ABVP, Left students group clash
    JNU Student Brawl: ABVP, Left students group clash

    JNU Student Brawl on Campus: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is again in news for the wrong reasons as two students groups clashed with each other on Sunday evening leading to violence. As per media reports, members of AVBP – Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad and other right-wing students group clashed with left-wing student groups on the eve of Ram Navami.

    Reports have indicated that the scuffle turned into a violent clash allegedly over-serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami. In the violent clash, 15 students were injured and taken to hospital. The administration has informed the police about the clash an FIR has been filed.

    Why did a violent clash break out on JNU Campus?

    According to the media reports, JNUSU has alleged that ABVP’s members started the violence by resorting to ‘"muscle power and goondaism" to create a ruckus, manhandling the staff over-serving of non-vegetarian food at the college hostel. ABVP members have refuted these allegations and instead accused “Leftist” students groups of instigating violence by disrupting a pooja and havan organised by students on the occasion of Ram Navami.

    ABVP's JNU wing president Rohit Kumar has issued a statement accusing left groups for instigating violence. Mr Kumar has said that “"Left & NSUI workers create ruckus during pooja in the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. There is no angle of non-veg. They have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami."

    On the other hand, All India Students Association (AISA) national president N Sai Balaji has shared a video s from this Twitter account showing ABVP students creating a ruckus in Kaveri hostel by stopping residents from consuming non-vegetarian food.

    Delhi Police files FIR initiates probe into allegations

    As per the latest reports, Left group students shave filed a formal complaint or FIR in connection with Sunday evening’s violence on the JNU campus with Delhi Police. Confirming the development, the Delhi police issued a statement saying “We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early this morning against unknown ABVP students. Accordingly, we lodged an FIR under Section 323/341/509/506/34 IPC. Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits.” Police also added that ABVP activists have also ‘intimated’ them about the violence and will be filing the complaint in the morning. “On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken,” they said.

