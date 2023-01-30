JNVST Class 6 Registration 2023 To End Tomorrow, Fill NVS Application Form at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will be closing the JNVST Class 6 registration window 2023 for admission tomorrow - January 31. Interested parents or students can fill up the JNVST class 6 registration form 2023 in online mode at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs and navodaya.gov.in.

Once the registration window closes, NVS will release the JNVST class 6 application correction window to make any required modifications. As per the announced dates, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) exam for class 6 admissions 2023-24 will be conducted on April 29, 2023.

JNVST Class 6 Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023?

Those who wish to take admission in Class 6 in NVS can apply online at navodaya.gov.in till tomorrow. To register for the JNVST class 6 exam 2023, candidates have to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNV Class 6 Admissions 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear. Candidates have login to the account after completing the registration.

4th Step - Now, fill up the JNVST application form and pay the application fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy as well.

Documents Required for JNVST Class 6 Registration 2023?

While applying online for NVS class 6 admission 2023, the applicants will also have to upload the prescribed documents by the officials. The documents that are required at the time of applying for JNVST are certificate verified by the Headmaster mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format, photograph, signature of a parent, signature of the candidate, aadhaar details or residence certificate issued by the competent Government authority.

