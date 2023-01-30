Jharkhand 12th Admit Card 2023: JAC Inter Admit Card Expected Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 (Today): As per the schedule, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will issue the JAC Board 12th admit card 2023 today - January 30 for Arts, Commerce and Science stream. The JAC 12th admit card 2023 will be available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The respective heads can download JAC 12th admit card through the school login by using their - ID and password. After downloading the JAC 12th admit card 2023, the respective school heads will distribute the same to the students of Science, Commerce and Arts.

As per the announced dates, the JAC class 12th exams 2023 will commence from March 14 onwards. The Jharkhand board exams will be concluded on April 5, 2023. Also, the JAC board practical exams for class 12 students will be conducted from February 2 to March 4, 2023.

Jharkhand 12th Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Download Jharkhand 12th Admit Card 2023 for Commerce, Science and Arts Streams?

The school heads will distribute the JAC board admit card 2023 for 12th class for science, commerce and arts stream among the students. For that, they need to download Jharkhand 12th admit card from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Jharkhand 12th admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website - jac.jhakrhand.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - JAC Inter exam admit card 2023.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the school login ID and password.

5th Step - The JAC 12th admit card for respective streams will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout and give it to the students.

What After downloading Jharkhand 12th Admit Card 2023?

Soon after downloading the admit card of JAC board for class 12th, the respective schools heads have to distribute it among the students. The JAC 12th hall ticket will have the following details - the student's name, roll number, exam timings, venue and other details. Further, the students must check the basic details mentioned in the Jharkhand 12th admit card 2023. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact their respective schools for correction.

Exam Day Instructions Mentioned on Jharkhand 12th Admit Card 2023?

The admit card will also include details and instructions that have to be followed on the day of the exam. Go through some of the exam day instructions that is expected to be mentioned on the Jharkhand 12th admit card -

Students must reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

They must carry their JAC 12th admit card on the exam day as no students will be allowed to enter the centre without it.

Students have to bring their own pen, pencil, geometry box, and other items necessary for the exam.

They are advised not to use any unfair means.

Electronic devices such as calculators, mobile phones will not be allowed during the exams.

