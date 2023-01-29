JAC 10th Admit Card 2023 Releases at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Jharkhand Board Exams From Mar 14

JAC 10th Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released admit card for the class 10 annual board exams 2023. The school heads will be able to download the JAC 10th admit card 2023 from the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac-online.com. Jharkhand Class 10 admit card is available for download through school login only. They will have to use the school ID and password to get the JAC 10 admit card for the students.

The schools will be responsible for giving the students their JAC class 10 admit cards 2023. As per the announced dates, Jharkhand board JAC class 10th board exam will be held from March 14 to April 3, 2023 in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. As per the Jharkhand Board date sheet 2023, JAC Class 10th practical exams will be held from February 7 to March 4, 2023.

How To Download JAC 10th Admit Card 2023?

As the admit card of Jharkhand class 10 will only be available through school login, students can not download it directly from the website. The respective school heads can go through the steps to know how to download the JAC 10th Admit Card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - jac.jhakrhand.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - secondary exam admit card 2023.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the school login ID and password.

5th Step - Download the JAC 10 admit card.

6th Step - Also, take a printout and give it to the students.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JAC 10th Admit Card 2023?

The hall ticket of JAC class 10 will include important details of the student. The following information would be mentioned on the JAC Class 10th admit card 2023 -

Name of the student

Photograph of the student

Details of the exam

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Details of exam centre

Time, date, subject name, subject code of examination

Instructions for students

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023

As per media reports, it is expected that Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the Jharkhand class 12th admit card 2023 tomorrow - January 30. The schools head will only be able to download the JAC 12th hall ticket for the students. Jharkhand JAC class 12th board examination will be held from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in the second shift from 2 to 5:20 PM.

