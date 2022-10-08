JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Counselling Allotment Results Today at josaa.nic.in, Check details here

JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be announcing the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Counselling Results today. As per the schedule given, the round 4 seat allotment results will be announced by 5 PM today - October 8, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the allotment procedure can check the results through the link given here.

The JoSAA 2022 Round 4 seat allotment list is announced for the admissions to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Students allotted seats in the round 4 seat allotment process can complete the admissions until October 11, 2022.

Students who are not satisfied with the allotment process can withdraw seat / Exit from seat allocation process until October 10, 2022. JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Allotment result will be announced on October 12, 2022.

JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment Result (Link at 5 PM)

How to check JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment Result

The JoSAA 2022 Round 4 allotment results will be announced in online mode only. The allotment result will be available in the login link provided on the official website of JoSAA. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 Official website

Step 2: Click on the Round 4 Seat Allotment link

Step 3: Login using the JoSAA 2022 Application ID and Password

Step 4: Download the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment Result for further reference

JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment Result Details

The JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result will include the list of students who have been allotted seats in round 4 of the JoSAA 2022 allotment process. Candidates when checking the allotment results must cross-check the course allotted and the institution which will be mentioned in the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 allotment list.

Also Read: CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Starts, Apply at csab.nic.in Till 12 October