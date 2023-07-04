JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registration Window for Round 1 Close Today, Check Details Here

JoSAA 2023 Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will close the counselling registration window for JoSAA round 1 today, July 4, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced and have registered for the JoSAA counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website: josaa.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will close the registrations today: July 4, candidates can complete the registrations by making the online payment, uploading their documents and submitting their responses to any query by 5 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to register before the final deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority also released the seat allotment result in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the round 1 seat allotment can check their results by visiting the official website. They need to enter the JEE (Main) application number and password in the result login window to check the allotment result.

JoSAA 2023 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Round 1?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the JoSAA seat allotment result online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA: josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the result given on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and password in the provided space

Step 4: The JoSAA seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download all the result and print a hardcopy for future use

How to register for JoSAA Round 1 Counselling 2023?

Registered candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of JoSAA: josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as JEE Main roll number and password to register

Step 4: Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced need to use their respective application number and password

Step 5: Enter all the details as asked

Step 6: Go through the registration form and download it for future use

