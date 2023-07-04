MHT CET Counselling 2023: CAP Registration Window Extended to July 7, Check Details Here

MHT CET B.E, Tech Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration. Candidates yet to apply for the engineering (B.E, Tech) admission counselling can complete their registration and application process until July 7, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply for the counselling process was July 3, 2023.

MHT CET B.E, Tech counselling registration link is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. To apply for the counselling seat allotment process, candidates are required to first register through the link available online. The last date for completing the document verification and the confirmation of applications have also been extended to July 8, 2023.

Students who have cleared the MHT CET 2023 entrance exams and are eligible to apply for the online counselling seat allotment process can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell to complete the applications. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to complete the registration and application process.

MHT CET Counselling Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for MHT CET CAP Allotment

The link for students to register for the MHT CET counselling allotment is available on the website. It must be noted that only those students who have cleared the CET exams are eligible to apply. Follow the steps provided here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET

Step 2: Click on the B.E, Tech section

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents for verification

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

According to the notification released on the official website, applications registered after July 7, 2023, will be considered for Non-CAP seats. The applications confirmed by the e-scrutiny centre/ physical scrutiny centre after July 8, 2023, will also be considered under Non-CAP seats.

Also Read: HP PAT Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here