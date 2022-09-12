JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registrations Commence at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: JoSAA 2022 Counselling registrations have commenced. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Entrance examinations can complete the counselling registrations through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also complete the JoSAA 2022 Counselling Registrations through the link available here.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Registration Link

According to the schedule provided, the JoSAA 2022 Counselling Registration and choice filling process will continue until September 21, 2022. Students applying for the counselling procedure must make sure that they check through the schedule for complete details on the steps to be followed.

JoSAA 2022 counselling is conducted for the admissions to the engineering programmes offered in NIT’s, IITs. Candidates when entering the choices must make sure that they enter the course and college as per their order of preference in order to be allotted seats in the college of their choice.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Registration Process

The JoSAA 2022 Counselling Registration and Application process is completely online. Candidates can follow the steps given here to make sure that they complete the registration and choice filling procedure without any mistakes.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 Counselling portal

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA 2022 counselling Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: The Choice Filling link will be opened

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college as per the order of preference for allotment

Step 6: Complete the application fee through the payment gateway

Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

JoSAA 2022 Mock Allotment list 1 based on choices entered until September 17, 2022 will be made available on the official website on September 18, 2022 and Mock Allotment list 2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 19, 2022 will be available on September 20, 2022. After Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats on September 22, 2022 the First Allotment List will be made available on September 23, 2022.

