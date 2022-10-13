JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Declared,Check at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Allotment Process: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has announced the Round 5 seat allocation results. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website of JoSAA to check the allotment list.

As per the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query is October 14, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - josaa.nic.in to check the round 5 allotment results. A direct link for students to check the JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Counselling Results is available here.

How to check JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Counselling Results

The JoSAA 2022 Round 5 Counselling Results are available on the official website. To check the counselling allotment results students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main Application ID and Password in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Round 5 Seat Allotment Result released

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password

Step 4: The Round 5 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

The final round (Round 6) allocation possess will begin from October 16, 2022 onwards. JoSAA 2022 Seat allotment rounds are conducted for the admissions to the engineering programmes offered in ITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

