JoSAA Counselling 2023: Check list of documents required to apply, know mock allotment result date here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority started the JoSAA counselling registration online for all the JEE Advanced qualified candidates. They can register to participate in the counselling rounds at josaa.nic.in. Moreover, the authority has released special eligibility/restrictions for NIT + system online. The JoSAA counselling process is conducted in six rounds and includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, and acceptance of seats.

While registering candidates also have to upload the specified documents in the prescribed size and format. The JoSAA 2023 counselling is based on the candidate's ranks in JEE Main and JEE Advanced, and the seats are allotted based on preferences and availability. Those who have qualified JEE Main are eligible for admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, while students who qualify for JEE Advanced are eligible for admission to IITs.

This time, a total of 43,773 out of 1,80,372 candidates cleared the JEE Advanced exam and are now eligible for admission to various undergraduate programmes in IITs across India. Out of these 43,773 eligible candidates, 7509 are girls.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Dates

The registration and choice filling for JoSAA will end on June 28, 2023 at 10 am. They can check below the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Choice filling for AAT-qualified candidates June 24, 2023 JoSAA mock seat allocation 1 (based on choices filled on June 24) June 25, 2023 (Delayed) JoSAA mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 26 (candidates can lock their choice) June 27, 2023 Registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA ends (Auto/System Locking of Choices) June 28, 2023 Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats June 29, 2023

JoSAA 2023: Check List of Documents Required to Apply For Counselling

Candidates have to upload the specified documents while filling up the counselling application for of JoSAA. Check below list of documents:

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet

Passing certificate

JEE Main rank card

JEE Advanced rank card

Caste certificate (if required)

Income certificate (if required)

Domicile certificate (if required)

Government-issued photo ID cards, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driver's license

