JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates Out at josaa.nic.in, Registration Begins on June 19, Check Complete Schedule

JoSAA Counselling Dates 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the counselling dates for all the rounds. JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs, NITs and other technical education institutions will begin from June 19, 2023. Check complete schedule here

Updated: Jun 7, 2023 14:11 IST
JoSAA Counselling Dates 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the complete schedule of counselling of JoSAA online. As per the schedule, the JoSAA counselling registration will commence from June 19, 2023. It is to be noted that all candidates are required to qualify in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced in order to participate in JoSAA 2023.  The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and admission confirmation. JoSAA counselling is conducted to provide admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and IITs to eligible candidates. 

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1 

Candidates can check the dates of JoSAA counselling round 1 below: 

Events

Dates

JoSAA registration or choice filling

June 19, 2023

Registration for AAT-qualified candidates

June 24, 2023

Display of JoSAA mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled

June 25, 2023

Display of JoSAA mock seat allotment 2

June 27, 2023

Last date of JoSAA registration

June 28, 2023

JoSAA seat allotment

June 30, 2023

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required)

June 30, 2023 to July 4, 2023

Last day to respond to query 

July 5, 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check the dates of JoSAA counselling round 2 below: 

Events

Dates

Seat Allocation

July 06, 2023

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query

July 6 to 10, 2023

Last day to respond to query for Round 2

July 11, 2023

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 2

July 7 to 10, 2023

Withdrawal Query Response

July 7 to 11, 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 3

Candidates can check the dates of the counselling schedule for round 3 below: 

Events

Dates

Seat Allocation for Round 3

July 12, 2023

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query

July 12 to 14, 2023

Last day to respond to query for Round 3

July 15, 2023

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 3

July 13 to 14, 2023

Withdrawal Query Response

July 13 to 15, 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates Round 4

Candidates can check the table to know the JoSAA counselling round 4 dates: 

Events

Dates

Seat Allocation for Round 4

July 16, 2023

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query

July 16 to 19, 2023

Last day to respond to query for Round 4

July 20, 2023

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 4

July 18 to 19, 2023

Withdrawal Query Response

July 18 to 20, 2023

