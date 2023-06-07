JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates Out at josaa.nic.in, Registration Begins on June 19, Check Complete Schedule

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JoSAA Counselling Dates 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the complete schedule of counselling of JoSAA online. As per the schedule, the JoSAA counselling registration will commence from June 19, 2023. It is to be noted that all candidates are required to qualify in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced in order to participate in JoSAA 2023. The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and admission confirmation. JoSAA counselling is conducted to provide admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and IITs to eligible candidates.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Candidates can check the dates of JoSAA counselling round 1 below:

Events Dates JoSAA registration or choice filling June 19, 2023 Registration for AAT-qualified candidates June 24, 2023 Display of JoSAA mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled June 25, 2023 Display of JoSAA mock seat allotment 2 June 27, 2023 Last date of JoSAA registration June 28, 2023 JoSAA seat allotment June 30, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) June 30, 2023 to July 4, 2023 Last day to respond to query July 5, 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check the dates of JoSAA counselling round 2 below:

Events Dates Seat Allocation July 06, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query July 6 to 10, 2023 Last day to respond to query for Round 2 July 11, 2023 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 2 July 7 to 10, 2023 Withdrawal Query Response July 7 to 11, 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 3

Candidates can check the dates of the counselling schedule for round 3 below:

Events Dates Seat Allocation for Round 3 July 12, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query July 12 to 14, 2023 Last day to respond to query for Round 3 July 15, 2023 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 3 July 13 to 14, 2023 Withdrawal Query Response July 13 to 15, 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates Round 4

Candidates can check the table to know the JoSAA counselling round 4 dates:

Events Dates Seat Allocation for Round 4 July 16, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query July 16 to 19, 2023 Last day to respond to query for Round 4 July 20, 2023 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 4 July 18 to 19, 2023 Withdrawal Query Response July 18 to 20, 2023

