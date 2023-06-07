JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates Out at josaa.nic.in, Registration Begins on June 19, Check Complete Schedule

JoSAA Counselling Dates 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the complete schedule of counselling of JoSAA online. As per the schedule, the JoSAA counselling registration will commence from June 19, 2023. It is to be noted that all candidates are required to qualify in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced in order to participate in JoSAA 2023. The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and admission confirmation. JoSAA counselling is conducted to provide admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and IITs to eligible candidates.
JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1
Candidates can check the dates of JoSAA counselling round 1 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JoSAA registration or choice filling
|
June 19, 2023
|
Registration for AAT-qualified candidates
|
June 24, 2023
|
Display of JoSAA mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled
|
June 25, 2023
|
Display of JoSAA mock seat allotment 2
|
June 27, 2023
|
Last date of JoSAA registration
|
June 28, 2023
|
JoSAA seat allotment
|
June 30, 2023
|
Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required)
|
June 30, 2023 to July 4, 2023
|
Last day to respond to query
|
July 5, 2023
JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2
Candidates can check the dates of JoSAA counselling round 2 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation
|
July 06, 2023
|
Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query
|
July 6 to 10, 2023
|
Last day to respond to query for Round 2
|
July 11, 2023
|
Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 2
|
July 7 to 10, 2023
|
Withdrawal Query Response
|
July 7 to 11, 2023
JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 3
Candidates can check the dates of the counselling schedule for round 3 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation for Round 3
|
July 12, 2023
|
Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query
|
July 12 to 14, 2023
|
Last day to respond to query for Round 3
|
July 15, 2023
|
Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 3
|
July 13 to 14, 2023
|
Withdrawal Query Response
|
July 13 to 15, 2023
JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates Round 4
Candidates can check the table to know the JoSAA counselling round 4 dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation for Round 4
|
July 16, 2023
|
Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query
|
July 16 to 19, 2023
|
Last day to respond to query for Round 4
|
July 20, 2023
|
Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process from round 4
|
July 18 to 19, 2023
|
Withdrawal Query Response
|
July 18 to 20, 2023
