JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 2 Today, Check at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): As per the updates, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be releasing the JoSAA seat allotment result for round 2 today on 28th September 2022. Once released, candidates can check their allotted seats in round 2 at josaa.nic.in. As per the time released, the JoSAA seat allotment round 2 result will be available at 5 pm today.

To download the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment results, candidates will have to log in by using their application numbers and password. Once the JoSAA seat allotment round 2 admission procedure is all done, the authorities will release the JoSAA seat allotment round 3 result on 3rd October 2022.

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 2?

The seats will be allotted to the selected candidates based on their merit, availability of seats, and options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling. To check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result, candidates will have to follow these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on to - View Seat Allotment Result Round 2 link.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login with JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin.

5th Step - The JoSAA seat allotment result for round 2 will be displayed. Download and save it for future reference.

What After the Release of JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 2?

After the release of JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 for round 2, candidates have to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute. Also, they need to pay the college admission fee by 5 pm till 1st October 2022. In case candidates are not satisfied with their selected seat, they can withdraw the same and participate in the next round. The JoSAA seat withdrawal window will open from 29th September 2022 (Tomorrow). The last date to withdraw seats from round 2 of JoSAA counselling is 2nd October 2022.