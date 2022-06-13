Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Date: 6.8 Lakh Students Await PUC Result 2022 Karnataka, Check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is expected to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 soon. According to updates provided by Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh, Karnataka PUC Results 2022 will be declared this week. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka PUC Examinations will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website - karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Tentative schedule for Karnataka 2nd PUC Results

Candidates must note that an official confirmation regarding the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination results 2022 is yet to be made by the officials of the board. According to the information provided by the education minister towards the end of the 2nd PUC Examinations, the results are scheduled to be declared in the third week of June 2022.

According to media reports however, the Karnataka PUC Results 2022 will be declared in all likelihood by June 20, 2022. As and when the information is announced, the same will be shared on this page.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Statistics

Karnataka Board conducted the 2nd PUC Exams from April 22 to May 18, 2022. Approximately 6.8 Lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examinations in 2022.

As per data the number of students who have appeared for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams is 6,84,255 from which 6,00,519 are Regular students. The exams were conducted across 1076 test centres. Science section 2 has 2,10,569 students while Commerce And Arts stream had 2,45,519 and 2,28,167 students.

