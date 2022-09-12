    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Announced: Girls Outperform Boys, Overall 37.08% Students Pass

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): This year, 43.76% students passed in the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in science stream, 34.66% in arts and 34.64% in the commerce stream. 

    Updated: Sep 12, 2022 18:58 IST
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT):  Department of Pre-University Education has announced the Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2022. Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 for the supplementary exam at - karresults.nic.in. To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply result 2022, they need to enter their registration number and select subject combination.  

    As per the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply result statistics, this year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 37.08%. This year, a total of 1,75,905 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply exam 2022, of which only 65,233 students were declared pass.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Statistics 2022

    Specifications

    Statistics 

    Number of students appeared

    1,75,905

    Number of students pass

    65,233

    Girls pass percentage

    40.30%

    Boys pass percentage

    34.91%

    Pass percentage in Science stream

    43.76%

    Pass percentage in Arts stream

    34.66%

    Pass percentage in Commerce stream

    34.64%

    Total pass percentage

    37.08%

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Statistics 2022

    As per media reports, this year, a total of 1,75,905 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply exam 2022, of which only 65,233 students were declared pass. Talking about stream-wise pass percentage, 43.76% students cleared the 2nd PUC supplementary exam in science stream, 34.66% in arts and 34.64% in commerce stream. A total of 40.30% girls passed the supplementary exams, while boys recorded a pass percent of 34.91%. 

    How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022?

    To check the supplementary result for Karnataka 2nd PUC, students will have to official the website - karresults.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the - Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 link. A new login page will appear on the screen. In that enter the registration number, select subject combination and click on the submit tab. Also, download and save the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 for future reference. 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022

    The Department of Pre-University Education conducted the Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject. They has to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam.   

