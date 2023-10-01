Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Link Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment round 1 result for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling online. Candidates can check their Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy allotment lists at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
A total of 4,505 candidates have been provisionally offered seats in the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023. They have to use their CET number to check Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result for admission to various undergraduate programmes like BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS.
Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to check Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1?
Candidates who participated and registered for round 1 of the KEA NEET UG AYUSH counselling can check the seat allotment list by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AYUSH link
Step 3: The Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment list will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check rank, college type, course name, name of the college, allotted category, and course fee
Step 5: Save and download the seat allotment list for future reference
Documents required for Karnataka AYUSH counselling 2023
Candidates can check the list of documents required while going for reporting at the allotted institutes:
- Karnataka AYUSH application form
- Karnataka AYUSH application fee payment receipt
- Two Passport size photographs of the candidate
- NEET admit card
- NEET score card
- SSLC /Class 10 marksheet
- 2nd PUC /Class 12 marksheet
- Candidate’s study certificate
- Caste and income certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Rural study certificate for 10 years of study (for rural quota)
- Kannada medium study certificate for 10 years of study (for Kannada medium quota)
- Parent’s study/domicile/ hometown/ employment / marksheet certificates/ cumulative record
Also Read: Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Get Details Here