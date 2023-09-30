  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Get Details Here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Get Details Here

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination has opened the window for candidates to make necessary changes in their Kerala NEET PG counselling applications. Students can make necessary changes in the application until October 3, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 30, 2023 12:39 IST
Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023
Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023

Kerala NEET PG Counselling: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination has released the details of candidates who have applied for the NEET PG counselling 2023. As per the notification released on the official website candidates can view their profile details through the candidate portal on the official website and also make changes in the details. The last date for candidates to make changes in the details is October 3, 2023.

Students who have applied for Kerala NEET PG 2023 can verify the details such as Name, NEET-PG Roll Number, NEET-PG Score, NEET-PG Rank, Communal/Special Reservations allowed, Annual Family income submitted, Nativity, Minority, NRI claims allowed etc. To check the details candidates can use the application jumper and password in the candidate portal

Kerala NEET PG application verification and correction link is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below to make necessary changes in the applications

Kerala NEET PG Counselling Application Correction - Click Here

How to Make Changes in the Kerala NEET PG Application

The link for students to verify the details on the Kerala NEET PG 2023 applications and the application correction link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to make the necessary changes. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical 2023 link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Check the details given in the application

Step 5: Make necessary changes in the NEET PG online application form

Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission link 

Also Read: UPTAC 2023 Seat Allotment for B Pharmacy Releases Today; Check At uptac.admissions.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023