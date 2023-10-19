Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling Extended, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has revised the schedule for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling round two. Students who are to apply for the AYUSH second round counselling can visit the official website of KEA to complete the option entry process. Candidates can now complete the option entry process by October 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can complete the choice-filling process through the link provided on the official website until 11 a.m.

Karnataka Ayush NEET UG Counselling round 2 allotment choice filling link is available on the official website. In order to be allotted seats in the counselling round students are required to visit the enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. The allotment result will be announced on October 20, 2023, after 7 p.m.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 choice filling link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for the counselling round through the link gic=ven here.

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling Direct link - Click Here

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2023 Schedule

Particulars Dates Option entry Up to October 20, 2023 Round 2 seat allotment results October 20, 2023 after 7 pm Payment of fees and downloading of admission orders October 21, 2023 to October 26, 2023 Last date for reporting to colleges October 27, 2023 before 5:30 pm

How to Enter Choices for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Allotment

The link for candidates to enter their choice of course and college for the allotment round is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the round 2 choice filling link

Step 3: Login using the CET number in the link given

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Releases, Board Exams From March 4