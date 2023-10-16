Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Released; Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the mop-up round seat allotment results for NEET PG 2023 Counselling today: October 16, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

Candidates who have been allocated seats must pay the fees and download their admission orders. Also, they must report to the allocated institute with original documents for verification. The last date to report is October 17, 2023.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023- Mop Up Round Seat Allotment

The direct link to access seat allotment results and download admission order is given below:

Seat Allotment Result Click Here Download of Admission Order Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Mop-up round seat allotment result October 16, 2023 Payment of fees and download of admission order October 16, 2023 Last date for reporting October 17, 2023

How to Check Karnataka NEET PG 2023 MopUp Round Seat Allotment?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mop-up round allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: KEA NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Round results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the few mandatory events below:

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling application form copy NEET PG 2023 admit card NEET PG 2023 scorecard Two passport-sized photographs Valid photo ID proof Class 10 mark sheet Class 12 mark sheet MBBS marksheets Qualifying degree certificate Internship completion certificate Eligibility Certificate Migration Certificate

Also Read: TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Phase Two Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here