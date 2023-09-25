  1. Home
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Revised; Check Dates Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 2 revised schedule is out now. Candidates can check out new dates on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 25, 2023 12:34 IST
Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised schedule for NEET PG/MDS. Candidates can check out the new dates for PG medical and dental on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

The official notification reads, ‘’In view of the lowering of the qualifying percentile for PG Medical and Dental for NEET PG Medical and NEET PG MDS counselling 2023 by MCC New Delhi, second round seat allotment schedule is revised and option entry portal will be enabled once again.”

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Re-arrangement of options

September 25 to 27, 2023 upto 2.00 PM

Publication of seat allotment result

September 28, 2023, after 9.00 PM

Payment of fees and collection of allotment order

September 29 to 30, 2023

Deadline for reporting to allotted college

October 1, 2023, before 5.30 PM

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

According to the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, the rearrangement of options by candidates submitting original documents can be done between September 25 and 27, 2023. The authorities will declare the round 2 seat allotment on September 28, 2023, after 9.00 PM. 

Further, fee payment and collection of the allotment letter can be done on September 29. The deadline for reporting to the allotted institute (medical/dental) is October 1, 2023. 

Also, it must be noted that there is no choice in 2nd round. Thus, the candidates who are allotted seats in the second round must report to the institute as the seat allotment is based on the options priority submitted by the candidates. Candidates must get in touch with the official website for more information. 

