Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Option Entry Window for Round 2 To Close Today, Enter Choices at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the facility to enter web options for Karnataka NEET UG counselling for round 2 today -November 25 2022. Candidates can complete their Karnataka NEET UG web option entry 2022 and also modify their choices till today in online mode. They can enter the Karnataka NEET UG counselling web option 2022 at - kea.kar.nic.in.

In the Karnataka NEET UG option entry 2022, the candidates can enter the choice of college, course and category. Based on this, KEA will declare the Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round 2. The seat allotment for the Karnataka UGNEET 2022 is done based on the NEET 2022 scores, state merit rank, choices filled, reservation, and availability of seats.

Karnataka NEET UG Option Entry 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Enter Options for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can re-arrange options by modifying, deleting or re-ordering them till today by 4 pm. The candidates who will re-arrange the options will have a chance of getting a better seat allocation. Check below the steps to know how to enter options -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Karnataka UGNEET option entry.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the CET number and enter security code. Submit the details.

4th Step - Now, the UGNEET options will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Candidates must select their preferred courses and colleges and then submit the same.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022

The authorities are conducting the Karnataka MBBS counselling 2022 for 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats based on the NEET scores. Through the counselling process, admission will be granted to 10,945 MBBS seats and 3,445 BDS seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state. Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result for round 2 will be announced on November 26th, 2022 after 6 PM.

