Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA To Close UGNEET Registration Window Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration today on 25th October 2022. Candidates can register for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notification released, - “UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment.”

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on 23rd October but extended till today on 25th October 2022. Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 is conducted for admissions to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Through NEET Karnataka admissions, a total of 10,945 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats will be granted. Before, registration for Karnataka UGNEET, candidates must go through the eligibility requirements. They can go through the steps to know how to do Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.ni.in.

2nd Step - In the latest announcements section, click on ‘UGNEET 2022 Online Application Link’.

3rd Step - If not registered, click on New Registration and enter all the required details.

4th Step - Now, login with ID and password in the window.

5th Step - Enter the NEET UG roll number and click on check. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

6th Step - Enter the received OTP and complete the application form and pay the registration fees.

7th Step - Now, submit the form.

KEA Revised Kannada Language Test Date

Earlier, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) revised the test date for Kannada Language (Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates). Now, the language test for Karnataka state candidates will be held on 27th October 2022. The exam will be conducted for an hour from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.