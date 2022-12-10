    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Check details here

    Karnataka PGCET answer key objection portal to close today - December 10, 2022. Eligible candidates who appeared for the PGCET 2022 exam have the last chance to raise objections before 5 pm today. After the final answer key is released, the PGCET exam result will also be posted on the official website. 

    Updated: Dec 10, 2022 13:06 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022
    Karnataka PGCET 2022

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the objections portal for the answer key by today. Candidates who have participated in the PGCET  exam 2022 can send their objections or complaints through the email ID given at the KEA’s official website kea.kar.nic.in. 

    As per the reports, the objection window is available till 5 pm on December 10, 2022. Students can send their queries/ objections to the email ID ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. The answer key for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 was released on December 1, 2022. The exam was conducted for various courses such as MCA, MBA, Textile, Polymer Sciences, Mechanical engineering, Environmental engineering, Electrical engineering, Computer, Civil engineering, Biotechnology, and Architecture. 

    Direct Link for PGCET Answer Key Objection - Click Here 

    How to Raise Objections for PGCET Answer Key 2022

    Candidates are given the last chance to raise objections against their PGCET exam answer key. The exam was held on November 19 and 20, 2022 for admissions to MCA, MBA, and M.Tech programmes. Following are the simple steps to raise objections/ complaints in their answer key. 

    Step 1 - Go to the official webpage kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2 - Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab

    Step 3 - Select the link ‘PGCET MBA, MCA, and M.Tech’

    Step 4 - On the screen, click on the PGCET answer key 2022

    Step 5 - Select your particular subject and enter the necessary details 

    Step 6 - Candidates need to log in using their PGCET Roll Number and DOB

    Step 7 - PGCET answer key will appear on the screen

    Step 8 - Download and take a printout of the same

    Step 9 - Raise objections (if any) in the answer key through email

    The PGCET answer key was released on December 1, 2022. Earlier, the deadline to raise objections online was December 6, 2022. However, Karnataka Examinations Authority extended the last date to December 10, 2022. 

    As per the KEA notification, the result of the PGCET 2022 exam will be declared on the main website for students who appeared in the exam. The result will be out after the final key declaration. Candidates are advised to visit the website for more updates about the PGCDET exam 2022 and admission-related details. 

    Also Read: SNAP 2022: Phase 1 Exams Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories