Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the objections portal for the answer key by today. Candidates who have participated in the PGCET exam 2022 can send their objections or complaints through the email ID given at the KEA’s official website kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the reports, the objection window is available till 5 pm on December 10, 2022. Students can send their queries/ objections to the email ID ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. The answer key for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 was released on December 1, 2022. The exam was conducted for various courses such as MCA, MBA, Textile, Polymer Sciences, Mechanical engineering, Environmental engineering, Electrical engineering, Computer, Civil engineering, Biotechnology, and Architecture.

How to Raise Objections for PGCET Answer Key 2022

Candidates are given the last chance to raise objections against their PGCET exam answer key. The exam was held on November 19 and 20, 2022 for admissions to MCA, MBA, and M.Tech programmes. Following are the simple steps to raise objections/ complaints in their answer key.

Step 1 - Go to the official webpage kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab

Step 3 - Select the link ‘PGCET MBA, MCA, and M.Tech’

Step 4 - On the screen, click on the PGCET answer key 2022

Step 5 - Select your particular subject and enter the necessary details

Step 6 - Candidates need to log in using their PGCET Roll Number and DOB

Step 7 - PGCET answer key will appear on the screen

Step 8 - Download and take a printout of the same

Step 9 - Raise objections (if any) in the answer key through email

The PGCET answer key was released on December 1, 2022. Earlier, the deadline to raise objections online was December 6, 2022. However, Karnataka Examinations Authority extended the last date to December 10, 2022.

As per the KEA notification, the result of the PGCET 2022 exam will be declared on the main website for students who appeared in the exam. The result will be out after the final key declaration. Candidates are advised to visit the website for more updates about the PGCDET exam 2022 and admission-related details.

