Karnataka PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Dates for Round 2 Released, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Dates: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2023 Round 2. Aspirants can check out the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Schedule on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

As per the official schedule, eligible candidates can exercise the option entry from February 9 (11.00 am onwards) to 13, 2023 (up to 11.00 am). During the option entry, candidates can add fresh options, and modify or delete the existing ones as per their will. However, the shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges along with original documents till February 17, 2023 (before 5.30 pm).

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule for Round 2

Event Date Exercise of option entry by eligible candidates February 9 (11.00 am) to 13, 2023 (11.00 am) Declaration of 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result February 13, 2023, after 6.00 pm Payment of fees and download of admission order February 14 to16, 2023 Deadline for Reporting to Allotted Colleges February 14 to 17, 2023 (before 5.30 pm)

Important Instruction for Newly Verified Candidates

As per the official notice, candidates who have been newly verified for the second round should enter the option of their choices for the available seats. However, it must be noted that they must fill in the actual choices of college/course that they want to join (in case the seat is allotted).

Apart from these, the authorities have also mentioned the instructions for candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round and others. Candidates can check out the entire guidelines in the official notice available on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Also Read: WB JECA 2023 Registration Closes Today, Check Steps to Register, Application Fees Here