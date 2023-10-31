Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Provisional Answer Key Released, Get PDF Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Karnataka Examination Authority has revised the provisional answer key for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023. Students who have appeared for the PGCET 2023 exams can check the revised answer key through the link provided on the official website. The revised provisional answer key has been released for the MTech, MBA, MCA programmes.

The PGCET 2023 final answer key will be announced shortly following which the Karnataka PGCET 2023 results will be released. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link given on the website. To check the PGCET result students are required to visit the website and login using the PGCET login credentials.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 revised provisional answer key is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can also check the provisional answer key link through the direct link given here.

Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key Direct link - Click Here

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 provisional answer key is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Students can check the revised provisional answer key below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on PGCET 2023 session

Step 3: The revised provisional answer key link will be displayed

Step 4: Click on the answer key of the desired course

Step 5: Download an swer key for further reference

What After Karnataka PGCET Results ?

After the Karnataka PGCET 2023 results are announced, students who have cleared the entrance exams will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The complete schedule for the counselling will be announced by officials soon. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details.

