Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Allotment Schedule Released, Option Entry from Nov 4 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the Karnataka PGCT 2025 final round admission schedule.canddiates unable to secure an admission in the previous rounds can apply for admissions in the final round

KEA will publish the seat matrix for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round admissions on November 4, 2025. Option entry window will be available from November 4 to 6, 2025. Students can enter the choices for the final round of admissions through the link available online. Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round provisional seat allotment result will be announced on November 7 while the final allotment result will be released on November 8.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round seat allotment will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here.