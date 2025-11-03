Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Allotment Schedule Released, Option Entry from Nov 4 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 3, 2025, 16:41 IST

Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round schedule is now available on the official website. Round 3 option entry window to open on November 4, 2025 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Allotment Schedule Released
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Allotment Schedule Released
Key Points

  • Final round option entry window for Karnataka PGCET counselling opens on November 4
  • Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round seat allotment on November 8th
  • Enter choices for Karnataka PGCET final allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the Karnataka PGCT 2025 final round admission schedule.canddiates unable to secure an admission in the previous rounds can apply for admissions in the final round

KEA will publish the seat matrix for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round admissions on November 4, 2025. Option entry window will be available from November 4 to 6, 2025. Students can enter the choices for the final round of admissions through the link available online. Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round provisional seat allotment result will be announced on November 7 while the final allotment result will be released on November 8.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round seat allotment will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here. 

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Allotment PDF - Click Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule

Check below the complete schedule for the final round of Karnataka PGCET allotment

Events

Dates

Publication of seat matrix

November 4

Payment of caution deposit

November 4 to 11

Options entry

November 4 to 6

Publication of provisional allotment

November 7

Final seat allotment result

November 8

Payment of fee

November 10 and 12

