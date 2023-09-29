Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download Provisional OMR Sheet at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued the provisional answer key of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) today. Candidates can check the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key online at kear.kar.nic.in. They are not required to use their login credentials to download the provisional answer key as it has been released in the form of pdf.

As of now, the official PDF answer key links are not opening. It’s showing 404 error. It is expected that it will be updated soon. Till then candidates can keep refreshing this page for latest updates. The answer key of the KEA Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam can be downloaded for MBA, MCA and MTech through the link provided below.

Along with this, KEA has also provided the facility to raise objections in the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key. Based on the objections, the KEA will release the result as well as the final answer key and Karnataka PGCET result.

Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Download Link

Candidates can download the subject-wise answer key pdf from the link provided below:

Subjects Provisional Answer Key Karnataka MCA Answer Key Download PDF Here MBA Answer Key Download PDF Here Karnataka PGCET MTech Answer Key Download PDF Here

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 PDF Image

As of now the pdf has been removed from the official website. Check the image below that's coming after clicking on KEA PGCET subject-wise answer key links:





How To Download Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 PDF?

The provisional answer key of the KEA Karnataka PGCET exam can be downloaded in online mode only. However, as of now, the official links are showing 404 error. They can go through the steps to know how to download the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link - PGCET-2023 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Answer Key link

Step 3: A new page with pdf of the respective subjects will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf

Can Candidates Raise Objections in Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023?

Yes, as per past trends, KEA provides the facility to raise objections in the provisional answer key pdf. However, as of now, no notice regarding challenging the answer key has been issued. Once released, and they find any errors in the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key, they can send objections on any key along with proper supporting documents. Also, only valid objections will be entertained. Based on that, the final answer key and Karnataka PGCET answer key will be released.

How to calculate probable scores by using Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023?

With the help of the provisional answer key, candidates can calculate their expected marks. They will have to follow the steps below to calculate the probable scores:

Step 1: Download the Karnataka PGCET answer key

Step 2: Compare the answers with the ones provided in the provisional answer key

Step 3: Follow the marking scheme to calculate the probable score

