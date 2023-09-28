KCET 2023 Second Extended Round Post Seat Allotment Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second extended round post seat allotment dates of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). As per the schedule, candidates can download their challan, and pay their fees till October 3, 2023. The KCET second extended round schedule pdf has been released online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, KEA announced the Karnataka CET seat allotment result for the second extended round. Those who have registered for the KCET UGCET 2023 can check and download their seat allotment orders from the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They are required to enter their CET number in the result login window.

KCET 2023 Second Extended Round Post Seat Allotment Dates

Candidates can check the table below to know the post seat allotment dates of Karnataka CET:

Events Dates Downloading of challan September 28 to October 3, 2023 Payment of fees September 28 to October 3, 2023 till 2 PM Downloading of admission order September 28 to October 3, 2023 till 4 PM Last date to report to allotted colleges September 28 to October 3, 2023 before 5:30 PM

KCET 2023 Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Result

KEA has released the seat allotment result for the Karnataka UGCET second extended round in online mode today. The officials also notified that KEA will reserve the right to withdraw any such admission made at any point of time which is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria/regulations fixed by the Competent Authority from time to time.

As per the directions of the Government, Engineering and Architecture seats which may remain unfilled after the UGCET second extended round of seat allotment will be allotted to those who have qualified in the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exams 2023. Also, the supplementary qualified candidates have to download the verification slip from the KEA website and then enter their priority options. Candidates are advised to enter the options in the order of priority.

