Karnataka PUC Admissions 2022-23: Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration Date Extended till 30th July, Get Details Here

Karnataka PUC Admissions 2022-23: As lakhs of students wait for the declaration of CBSE and ICSE Board Results 2022; the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has come to the aid of the students. As per the latest update, Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 Registration Date has been extended till 30th July 2022. The announcement has come as a major relief for Class 10 students who are yet awaiting the declaration of CBSE 10th Result 2022 and even the CISCE Board students who are waiting for ICSE 10th Result 2022 and want to join Karnataka Board through Karnataka PUC Admissions 2022-23. Such candidates will now get additional time to register themselves for Karnataka 1st PUC Admission 2022.

News Confirmed by School Education Minister BC Naghes

The formal announcement regarding the extension in Karnataka 1st PUC Admission 2022 Dates was done by State Education Minister BC Nagesh. Taking to Twitter, Mr Nagesh shared a message for students saying “CBSE and ICSC Class 10th Result yet to be published. Due to the request of students and parents, the date for the first PUC class registration has been extended,"

The official notice shared by Karnataka School Education Minister also shared that, students who decided to register for Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 on or before 30th July 2022, will not be charged any penalty fee. However, after 30th July 2022, applicants will be charged a late fee from 6th to 12th August 2022.

Also Read: ICSE Result 2022 Date: When Will CISCE declare ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results? Get Latest Updates Here

ICSE 10th Results Likely Next Week, CBSE 10th Results by July-end

Lakhs of students are waiting for the declaration of CBSE and ICSE Board Results 2022. In fact, in the last few weeks rumours and speculations have been rife about the CBSE 10th Result Date and ICSE 10th Result Date. However, neither of the Boards are yet to officially notify any details regarding the same. Tentatively, sources close to CISCE Board have hinted that ICSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be announced next week. Along similar lines, CBSE HQ Sources have also mentioned that CBSE 10th Result 2022 may be declared by July end. Students are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest news and updates related to CBSE and ICSE Board Results 2022.

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: When will CBSE Declare Term 2 Results - Get Latest Updates Here