Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Class 10 Admit Card Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023: Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Admit Card is now available for the students appearing for the board exams. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Admit Card is now available on the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. School principals can visit the official website of KSEAB and download the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card and issue the same to the students.

School authorities are required to visit the official website and login using their login credentials. Students can collect the admit card after the school seal and principal signature is stamped on the admit card. Candidates must note that the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students to the exam centre.

School authorities will intimate the students about the date and time to collect their respective admit cards. Students must make sure that they keep the Karnataka SSLC Admit card with them safely until the exams are completed.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023

The Karnataka SSLC Admit Card link is available on the official website. School authorities can visit the official website and download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka SSLC official website

Step 2: Click on the SSLC portal and then click on School login

Step 3: Enter the Username and Password in the given link

Step 4: Download the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card for further reference

Details given on Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023

The Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023 will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Subjects appearing

Exam centre details

Exam schedule

Reporting time to the centre

Instructions for candidates

Karnataka Board SSCL exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 12, 2023. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. Candidates can keep visiting this space for further details.

